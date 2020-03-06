Ban on disinfectants comes into effect on Friday

A ban on the export of disinfectants comes into effect in the Czech Republic on Friday. The measure concerns all producers of disinfectants and will remain in place until further notice. According to the Minister of Health Adam Vojtěch, the goal of the measure is to ensure sufficient domestic supply and also to prevent profiteering.

Earlier this week, the Ministry of Health announced it was prohibiting the export of all FF03-class respirators outside the coutnry and their sale to all but medial and social facilities, public health protection bodies, integrated rescue services and other state administration bodies.

There are currently twelve confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in the Czech Republic, while several dozen people are awaiting the results of tests for the virus.