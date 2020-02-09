Broadcast Archive

Ban on direct flights to China now in force

Daniela Lazarová
09-02-2020
A ban on direct flights to and from China is now in force in the Czech Republic. The last flight from China arrived at Prague’s international airport on Saturday, bringing a number of Czechs who opted to leave the country due to the coronavirus outbreak.

There were previously twelve direct links a week to four Chinese cities. The ban will remain in place until further notice. Similar bans have been affected by many other countries.

 
 
 
 
 
