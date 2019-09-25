Ban on cyclists and canoeists consuming alcohol to remain in place

MPs have rejected legislation that would have allowed cyclists on minor roads or cycle paths or people canoeing on the country’s rivers to have a small amount of alcohol in their blood. The Chamber of Deputies had previously voted to allow canoeists to consume half a mille of alcohol before taking to the water.
The Senate then sent the bill back to the lower house with the demand that the change also apply to cyclists. However, the amended bill only received 89 of the required 101 votes from MPs on Tuesday evening.
