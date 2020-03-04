Bamboo Airways’ Prague-Hanoi connection launch delayed due to coronavirus

Vietnamese airline Bamboo Airways has decided to delay the launch of its new Prague-Hanoi flight connection by a month, due to a downfall in demand following the coronavirus epidemic, website Zdopravy.cz reported on Wednesday, citing the spokeswoman of Prague airport Kateřina Pavlívková. The original plan was for the line to fly twice a week starting from the end of March.

Other airlines have also begun limiting their flight connections to Asia. The Czech government has banned flights from Prague to China and starting Thursday, it will be impossible to fly from the country to regions in Northern Italy and South Korea, news site Lidovky.cz reports.