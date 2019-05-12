Bamberg Orchestra, founded by post-war expellees, opens 74th Prague Spring

The 74th edition of the Prague Spring International Music Festival begins at Prague’s Municipal House on Sunday evening. The opening concert will feature the traditional My Country by Bedřich Smetana performed by the Bamberg Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Jakub Hrůša.

The orchestra was formed in the Bavarian city in 1946 mainly from German musicians expelled from Czechoslovakia after WWII who had previously been members of the German Philharmonic Orchestra in Prague.