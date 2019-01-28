Bakala leaves statutory bodies of Ekonomia publishing house

The owner of the publishing house Ekonomia, financier Zdeněk Bakala, left the organisation’s statutory bodies on Monday, as has his wife Michaela.

Mr Bakala remains the sole shareholder of Ekonomia, which publishes, among other titles, the business daily Hospodářské noviny, the weekly Ekonom and the liberal intellectual weekly Respekt.

In a press release issued Monday, Mr Bakala said that he regarded the publishing house as an important investment, through which he wants to promote independent journalism in the Czech Republic.