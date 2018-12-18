Baby hippo born at Dvůr Králové for first time in decades

Ian Willoughby
18-12-2018
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

A hippopotamus has been born at the Dvůr Králové zoo in East Bohemia for the first time in 29 years, officials have announced. The animal was born last Wednesday to a seven-year-old female that arrived there in 2016.

The father was a hippo from a zoo in Germany’s Stuttgart. Another baby hippo is due at the zoo in the coming weeks as part of a revived breeding programme.

 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 