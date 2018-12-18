Baby hippo born at Dvůr Králové for first time in decades

A hippopotamus has been born at the Dvůr Králové zoo in East Bohemia for the first time in 29 years, officials have announced. The animal was born last Wednesday to a seven-year-old female that arrived there in 2016.
The father was a hippo from a zoo in Germany’s Stuttgart. Another baby hippo is due at the zoo in the coming weeks as part of a revived breeding programme.
“Paneláks” – home for many Czechs, but what does the future hold?
How would a “hard” Brexit impact the Czech Republic?
Locals and mayor fight to halt destruction of historic villa in protected area
Why did Communists allow first public demonstration on December 10, 1988?
Some 10,000 Czech businesses fronted by homeless “white horses”