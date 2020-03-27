Baby elephant born at Prague Zoo

Prague Zoo has a welcome new edition: a baby Asian elephant born on Friday morning, to an experienced mother named Tamara.

Zoo director Miroslav Bobek made the announcement on Twitter. He said the elephant calf appears healthy. Its sex is not yet known, and the public will be asked to help choose a name.

Tamara arrived at Prague Zoo from Sri Lanka nearly 12 years ago. She gave birth to her first calf, Max, in 2016. He was one of the first two ever born in the zoo itself. The zoo in Troja in expecting another elephant, Janita, to give birth in a matter of days.