Babiš’s ANO party would win general elections

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš’ ANO party would still win general elections in the country, despite a slight drop in support, according to a poll for Czech Television conducted by the Kantar agency.

According to the May survey ANO would gain 27.5 percent of the vote, down by 2.5 percent on the previous month, the Pirate Party would come second with 17.5 percent of the vote, the centre-right Civic Democrats third, with 12.5 percent.

The only other parties which would cross the 5 percent margin needed to win seats in the lower house are the Freedom and Direct Democracy Party, the Mayors and Independents, the Communist Party and the Social Democrats.