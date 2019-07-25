Babiš: Zeman will decide on Social Democrat Culture Minister in mid-August

President Miloš Zeman will accept the resignation of Culture Minister Antonín Staněk by the end of July and decide on whether Michal Šmarda, the Social Democrat nominee, will succeed him in mid-August, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš tweeted after a meeting with the president in the latter’s Lány residence on Wednesday.

The leader of the Social Democrats, Jan Hamáček said that he will discuss the results of the Lány meeting with the prime minister on Thursday. However, he continues to insist on the nomination of Michal Šmarda.

If the situation goes along the lines described by the prime minister, the Ministry of Culture will not have a leader for two weeks in August. Mr. Babis told the newspaper Lidové Noviny that this short period will not impact the ministry. The government is on holiday between August 1-26.