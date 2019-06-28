Babiš, Zeman and Hamáček to meet Tuesday over replacing embattled culture minister

President Miloš Zeman is due to discuss naming a new Minister of Culture on Tuesday with Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) and Social Democrat Party leader Jan Hamáček.

The current minister, Antonín Staněk, had announced in late May he would step down. He did so under pressure following protests among cultural official and figures.

They had objected to Staněk sacking the heads of the National Gallery in Prague and Museum of Art in Olomouc – without giving a proper explanation for his decision.

Thus far, President Zeman has refused to accept Staněk’s resignation and to appoint the Social Democrats’ candidate, Michal Šmarda.

The president argues Staněk should not be punished for revealing alleged economic malpractice at the Ministry of Culture.