Babiš: V4 considering inviting Trump to Warsaw

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš says the Visegrad Four are considering a joint invitation to Donald Trump to visit Warsaw. Mr. Babiš made the comment in an interview in daily Blesk. He said Poland was the closest ally of the US and that if he came to Warsaw the V4 leaders would like to discuss Euro-American relations, including trade deals, with the US president.

The Czech Republic now holds the presidency of the Visegrad Four, which also includes Slovakia, Poland and Hungary.

Mr. Babiš said the last time he had seen Mr. Trump, at the UN General Assembly, he had pointed out to the US leader that he had failed to mention Europe in his address.