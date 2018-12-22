Babiš: Ťok “too soft” as transport minister

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has publicly criticised the minister of transport, Dan Ťok, who is an appointee of his own ANO party. In an interview published by iDnes.cz, the prime minister said the transport chief was “too soft” on his subordinates and needed to be tougher and more thorough. Mr. Babiš replied in the affirmative when asked whether the minister needed to fear for his position.

The country’s biggest motorway, the D1, has been beset by problems recently and Mr. Ťok was derided by critics for saying they would have been avoided if it had started snowing later in December.