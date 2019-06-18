Babiš to meet with EC President Juncker this week

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš will meet with the President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker on Thursday, Czech Radio’s online news service iRozhlas reports, citing the spokeswoman of the EC president, Mina Andreeva, as a source.

Two weeks ago, the Czech prime minister said he would personally bring up the preliminary EC audit, which found him in a conflict of interest, with Mr. Juncker and ask about its authors, whom he called “incompetent”.

However, Ms. Andreeva did not confirm the meeting would revolve around the audit results, stating instead that the agenda was unspecified and that the two leaders would be preparing for the next European Council meeting.