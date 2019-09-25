Babiš to discuss global problems in UN address

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš says he will discuss the Czech Republic, Europe and global problems in an address to the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday afternoon, New York time.

Mr. Babiš told reporters that he would raise the issue of climate, including the fact that a number of large states were not fulfilling their commitments regarding the environment. He added that climate was not the only problem facing the world, saying he would also refer to other challenges, including poverty and access to water.

World leaders have been speaking at the UN General Assembly all week.