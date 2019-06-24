Babiš: The more money we give people, the more they are dissatisfied

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš says the more money his government pumps into salaries, investments, science and research, the more people are dissatisfied. He made the comments a day after an estimated quarter of a million people called for his resignation at the biggest demonstration in Prague in almost three decades.

Mr. Babiš said it was a strange situation, adding that people could contact him by email or SMS if they had any doubts or wished to ask any questions.

Sunday’s mass protest was the latest in a series demanding independence for the Czech judiciary. After the police recommended Mr. Babiš be charged over alleged EU subsidy abuse he installed a new justice minister, a move critics say could lead to interference in his case.

The PM said on Sunday that this was a mistaken suggestion. He said it was incredible that some protesters had called for him to be sent straight to jail and the president placed in a coffin but added that protests were a part of democracy.