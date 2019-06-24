Babiš: The more money we give people, the more they are dissatisfied

Ian Willoughby
24-06-2019
Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš says the more money his government pumps into salaries, investments, science and research, the more people are dissatisfied. He made the comments a day after an estimated quarter of a million people called for his resignation at the biggest demonstration in Prague in almost three decades.

Mr. Babiš said it was a strange situation, adding that people could contact him by email or SMS if they had any doubts or wished to ask any questions.

Sunday’s mass protest was the latest in a series demanding independence for the Czech judiciary. After the police recommended Mr. Babiš be charged over alleged EU subsidy abuse he installed a new justice minister, a move critics say could lead to interference in his case.

The PM said on Sunday that this was a mistaken suggestion. He said it was incredible that some protesters had called for him to be sent straight to jail and the president placed in a coffin but added that protests were a part of democracy.

 
 
 
 
 
