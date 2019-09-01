Babiš says he believes prosecutor will halt Stork’s Nest investigation

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš says he believes that the state attorney will halt his investigation on suspicion of abuse of EU subsidies in connection with Stork’s Nest, a hotel and conference centre near Prague.
He made the comment on Sunday, a day before the prosecutor is expected to announce whether criminal charges will be brought against the PM and members of his family, as the police have recommended.
Mr. Babiš said on the Prima TV station that if he is charged, he will remain in government. He denies any wrongdoing.
