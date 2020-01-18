Babiš respects retention of embattled Válková as human rights commissioner

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš says he respects the fact the government human rights council backed Helen Válková remaining as Czech human rights commissioner. The PM said if he had felt otherwise he would have removed Ms. Válková, who was previously justice minister for his ANO party, from the post.
She had been President Miloš Zeman’s nominee to become the next ombudsman but he withdrew her name after she became embroiled in a controversy linked to a notorious communist-era prosecutor.
