Babiš rejects call for tax on banking sector

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has rejected the idea of a special tax on banks. The ANO leader told reporters on Wednesday that it would cause disquiet in the business community and harm all of the country’s citizens. The minister of labour and social affairs, Jana Maláčová of the Social Democrats, has been advocating for a tax on banks in recent days.

Ms. Maláčová says that if it is not possible to agree on legislation introducing such taxation with ANO she will submit a bill herself, adding that Czech banks are making record profits.

Mr. Babiš says the matter will be discussed at a coalition meeting.

The Czech Banking Association says 15 EU states have a bank sector tax.