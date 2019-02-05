Babiš promises legislation clamping down on puppy farms

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš plans to take action against inhumane commercial dog breeding facilities, iDnes.cz reported. Speaking after a cabinet meeting, the ANO leader said a draft veterinary law due to be discussed by the government later this month would include tighter regulations on so-called puppy farms.

Mr. Babiš said the legislation would define such facilities and ensure minimum standards for dog and cat breeding, as well as dealing with the registration of dog breeders.

The prime minister has not previously raised this subject. However, he has recently appeared on social media holding his own puppy in photos, iDnes.cz said.