Babiš: Prague not currently considering withdrawing troops from Iraq

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš says the Czech Republic is not at present considering withdrawing its troops from Iraq. Speaking on a visit to Olomouc, Mr. Babiš confirmed an earlier statement from the General Staff of the Czech Army that none of the country’s soldiers had been harmed during overnight rocket attacks on two US bases in Iraq.

A Czech Ministry of Defence spokesman said no Czech soldiers had been stationed at the bases.

Iran said the strikes had been in retaliation for the killing last week of its military commander Qassem Suleimani.

A spokesperson for the Czech Army said its troops had halted exercises and were remaining at their bases, adding that it would await a decision on how to proceed from NATO command.

Almost 40 Czech soldiers are taking part in a NATO mission in Iraq and five Czech police officers are serving as instructors in Bagdad.