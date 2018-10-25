Babiš: Post-Brexit, Czechs in UK must not be worse off

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said following a meeting in London on Wednesday with his British counterpart that he is confident the European Union and United Kingdom will reach an agreement on Brexit.

Welcoming him to Downing Street for talks, Ms. May said she hoped for strong business links after Brexit, stating she was looking forward to discussions on how to strengthen ties and trade.

For this part, Mr Babiš said that in his discussion with Theresa May he had emphasized that Czechs and other EU citizens living in the UK should not be worse off after Brexit.

Before flying to London, he noted that the Brexit problem was now mainly focused on the Northern Ireland border issue.