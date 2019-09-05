Babiš, Petříček to represent Czechia at UN General Assembly

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) and Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček (Social Democrats) will represent the Czech Republic at the upcoming UN General Assembly session.

The UN General Assembly session opens on 17 September with the first day of the high-level General Debate set for 24 September.

Mr Babiš is due to deliver a speech to the body sometime between 24-30 September and take part in multilateral delegation head-level events, including a possible meeting with UN Secretary General António Guterres.

Apart from attending UN events, including a Climate Summit and a Sustainable Development forum, both Mr Babiš and Mr Petříček will travel outside of New York City.

Mr Babiš is set visit the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), meet representatives of the Boston Chamber of Commerce, and tour General Electric's R&D centre in Schenectady, New York.

Foreign Minister Petříček will attend meetings of foreign ministers from EU and NATO member countries in New York but also travel to Washington, D.C, for a conference of the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA), and to Miami, for a conference on democratic alternatives for Cuba.