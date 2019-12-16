Babiš: National Investment Plan envisages 20,000 projects over three decades

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš says the Czech Republic’s National Investment Plan involves over 20,000 projects. Speaking in Monday’s edition of the newspaper Lidové noviny, Mr. Babiš said the total amount to be invested between now and 2050 would be around CZK 8 billion.
The top priorities are transport, which will account for around three-quarters of the entire amount spent, healthcare, energy, climate control and cyber security. The government is due to discuss the investment plan on Monday, Lidové noviny said.
