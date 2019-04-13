Babiš mulls news post of deputy PM for economy

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš is considering creating the new position of vice prime minister for the economy. He revealed the idea in an interview in Saturday’s edition of Lidové noviny. Mr. Babiš also said he planned to keep the number of ministers in his cabinet the same but wanted to introduce a third deputy PM. This could be Karel Havlíček, the future minister of industry and trade, the newspaper wrote.

Also set to join the ANO-Social Democrats front bench is Vladimír Kremlík, who will take the transport portfolio.