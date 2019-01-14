Babiš launches South Asia tour with Singapore visit

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš met with Singapore’s President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday at the start of a two-day official visit to the Asian state. Mr. Babiš said he saw Singapore as the centre of economic activity in Southeast Asia.

The Czech PM hopes to primarily discuss trade cooperation in the wider region as well as partnerships in science, research, education and defence. Accompanying the prime minister is a delegation including representatives of 42 Czech companies.

The visit is part of a larger tour that will see the Czech PM also travel to Thailand and India this week. Babiš says that Asia and Africa offer the Czech Republic the opportunity to diversify its exports beyond the European Union.