Babiš: Johnson offered assurances over Czechs in post-Brexit UK

The Czech prime minister, Andrej Babiš, says his UK counterpart Boris Johnson has assured him that there is nothing to worry about regarding the status of Czech citizens and firms in Great Britain with regard to Brexit. Mr. Babiš said on Twitter on Tuesday that he had invited Mr. Johnson to Prague for a meeting that could also be attended by the other Visegrad Four heads of government.

The Czech PM said the British leader told him his country and the Czech Republic were allies, he knew the country and had relationships with people there.

Mr. Johnson insists the UK will leave the European Union by the end of October, regardless of whether or not a Brexit deal is in place.