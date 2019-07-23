Babiš: Johnson may change rhetoric on no-deal Brexit after EU talks

The Czech prime minister, Andrej Babiš, has congratulated Boris Johnson on becoming leader of the UK Conservatives and future PM, saying he wished Mr. Johnson “an energised approach on Brexit”. Speaking to journalists Mr. Babiš said a no-deal Brexit would certainly be a bad thing and that Mr. Johnson may change his rhetoric supporting no-deal after discussions with other EU leaders, including himself.

The Czech foreign minister, Tomáš Petříček, said the election of Mr. Johnson increased the likelihood of a no-deal Brexit. He said he expected Mr. Johnson to initiate talks with the EU very quickly.