Babiš holds wide-ranging talks with Netanyahu in Israel

The Czech prime minister, Andrej Babiš, held talks with his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, in Jerusalem on Tuesday. The Office of the Czech Government said that the pair had discussed cooperation in the fields of innovation and research, cyber security, effective water management and mutual trade.

The two leaders also discussed a planned intergovernmental meeting that will see Mr. Netanyahu and members of his cabinet visit Prague.

The meeting was scheduled after the cancellation of a Visegrad Four summit in Jerusalem when Poland withdrew due to a diplomatic row with Israel.