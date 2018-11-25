Babiš holds talks with Kurz in Vienna

The Czech prime minister, Andrej Babiš, discussed the UK’s exit from the European Union, Austria’s presidency of the EU and bilateral relations with his Austrian counterpart, Sebastian Kurz, in Vienna on Saturday evening. Austria’s finance minister, Hartwig Löger, and speaker of parliament, Wolfgang Sobotka, also attended the meeting.

Mr. Babiš was in Vienna for a concert by the Czech Philharmonic Orchestra marking the recent centenary of Czech statehood.