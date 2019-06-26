Babiš govt expected to survive no-confidence vote Wednesday

The government of Prime Minister Andrej Babiš is expected to survive a no-confidence vote in the Czech lower house on Wednesday. Opposition parties tabled the motion after a preliminary European Commission audit found Mr. Babiš to be in conflict of interest in connection his business affairs.
However, the government will receive sufficient backing from MPs from coalition members ANO and the Social Democrats, as well as the Communists, who support the minority cabinet on key votes.
It is the second time the Babiš government, which was appointed a year ago on Thursday, faces such a challenge in the Chamber of Deputies.
