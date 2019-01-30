Babiš government paid out record CZK 463 mn in bonuses

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš’s (ANO) government has paid a record 463 million crowns in bonuses to its members during its six-month existence, Czech Radio reports.

The ministries and the government office rewarded the secretaries of state, the section leaders and other civil servants. The lion’s share went to officials in the ANO-led Ministry of Finance.

The Cabinet of ex-Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka (Social Democrats) paid out some 10 million crowns less in the final six months of his time in office.