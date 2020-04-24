Babiš: Free travel exists just in theory, not in practice

The possibility of free travel, which returned to Czechs this Friday after the government relinquished some of its coronavirus measures, only exists in theory as current conditions make traveling abroad virtually impossible, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš told Czech Radio’s Radiožurnál on Friday.

He said that flights remain canceled and that Czechs will not be allowed into other countries unless they have a valid coronavirus test. The loosening of measures therefore mainly applies to business trips, according to the prime minister. However, Mr Babiš did say that he is in regular negotiations with other countries regarding the subject of travel.

The Czech Republic is very effective in its combating of the coronavirus pandemic and is seen by many countries as an example, the prime minister said.