Babiš for coalition continuing but wants Šmarda to withdraw

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš of ANO says he wants the party’s coalition government with the Social Democrats to continue. Mr. Babiš told the news website iDnes.cz on Sunday that he was doing his all to ensure this happened. He added that if the Social Democrats’ nominee for arts minister, Michal Šmarda, wished to help the party he would withdraw his candidacy.

President Miloš Zeman has refused to appoint Mr. Šmarda despite the fact that the head of state is meant under the constitution to name ministers proposed by the PM.

Social Democrats leader Jan Hamáček insists that both the coalition agreement, under which his party controls the Ministry of Culture, and the constitution be respected. Otherwise, he says, the party may quit the government.

Mr. Babiš said on Sunday that neither he nor the head of state had violated those documents.

Mr. Hamáček and Mr. Babiš are due to hold talks on Monday to try to break the impasse. The prime minister will speak to President Zeman the following day.