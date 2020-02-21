Babiš: EU leaders as yet no closer to reaching agreement on budget

The first day of a European Union summit in Brussels saw no progress on finding agreement on the bloc’s 2021–2027 budget, the Czech prime minister, Andrej Babiš, told reporters on Thursday night. Four states are rejecting proposals from European Council president Charles Michel; he wants national contributions of 1.074 percent of gross national income but they say they will contribute a maximum of 1.0 percent of GNI.

Mr. Babiš said if the European Council put forward budget figures that it would not have sufficient funds to cover that left a fundamental problem.

He said if the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark and Austria did not back down on Friday there was no point in carrying on negotiations.