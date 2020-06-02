Babiš denies bill on registration of beneficial owners would help him

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has dismissed suggestions that a new bill on the registration of beneficial owners would benefit him personally by obscuring ties between him and his business empire.
The draft legislation was approved by the government on Monday. Critics say that if it becomes law Mr. Babiš will not be regarded as the owner of the company Agrofert but only as the owner of the trusts into which he placed it before taking office.
A European Union audit found that the prime minister still de facto controlled Agrofert, placing him in conflict of interest.
Mr. Babiš said on Tuesday that it was nonsense to say that the new amendment would benefit him. Junior coalition party the Social Democrats abstained in Monday’s vote.
