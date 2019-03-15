Babiš: Czech Republic would agree to Brexit deadline extension

Following the British Parliament's decision to ask the European Union to prolong the Brexit negotiations, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said that he would support such an extension after a meeting with Rumanian Prime Minister Viorica Dăncilă.

Mr. Babiš has previously publicly said that he hopes Britain will hold a second referendum, saying that it would be the best outcome for Czech interests. He said the second best option would be if the deal Theresa May has already negotiated with the EU were passed.

While the British Parliament voted to seek an extension to the Brexit deadline which would otherwise run-out on March 29th, it needs the European Union to agree. That means getting approval from the other 27 member states.