Babiš: Czech exports should be promoted under one umbrella

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has criticized what he describes as the current splintered state of Czech export promotion. In a statement made on Friday at the Dubrovnik 16+1 Summit, Mr. Babiš said that state agencies such as CzechTrade and CzechInvest should merge in order to create a more effective umbrella group that would support export efforts. The Czech prime minister likened the current situation to an eternal struggle between rival ministries.

The Dubrovnik 16+1 Summit is the 8th meeting of Central, Eastern and Southern European heads with their Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang and other business delegates.