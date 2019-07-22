Babiš: Country to put forward two candidates for Commission post

Ian Willoughby
22-07-2019
Prime Minister Andrej Babiš says the Czech Republic will offer two female candidates for the post of the country’s European commissioner. He made the comment in a Facebook post, adding that the Prague government had until August 26 to make a selection. Mr. Babiš did not name the prospective nominees.

The PM said after European Parliament elections in May that the country’s candidate would again be Věra Jourová, who is currently commissioner for justice, consumer protection and equality. However, some voices in the ANO party have called for the job to go to MEP Dita Charanzová.

Mr. Babiš said he planned to discuss the matter with the new president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, whom he has asked for a meeting.

