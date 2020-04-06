Babiš comes out against “very risky” herd immunity suggestion

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš says the idea of trying to create herd immunity against Covid-19 in the Czech Republic is “very risky”. Speaking on Czech Radio’s Radiožurnál station on Monday, Mr. Babiš said he disagreed with deputy health minister Roman Prymula, who said he had come around to the idea of such an approach, if vulnerable groups could be protected.

The prime minister said the Czech Republic was pursuing a smart quarantine approach and that he could not envisage the herd immunity policy floated by Mr. Prymula.