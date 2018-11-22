Babiš: ČEZ should build new reactor in Dukovany

The planned new reactor at the Dukovany nuclear power plant in south Moravia should be built by a subsidiary of the ČEZ energy company, prime minister and ANO party leader Andrej Babiš said on Thursday. The power giant ČEZ, which is 70 percent state-owned, operates both the Dukovany and Temelín power plants.

The head of government also said his cabinet was convinced that the new reactor would pay off. ČEZ conditioned the construction of the new reactor by an electricity price guarantee from the government, but the demand has so far not been met.