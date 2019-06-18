Babiš calls on his MPs not to vote for anti-Semitic candidate in Czech News Agency council election

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has called on his fellow ANO party deputies in the lower house of Parliament not to vote for candidate Michal Semín in the upcoming elections into the Czech News Agency council, Jaroslav Faltýnek, the leader of ANO’s parliamentary club, told journalists on Tuesday.

Mr. Semín, heads the ultra-conservative movement Akce DOST and has been accused of anti-Semitic statements by the Federation of Jewish Communities. The Social Democrats, who are currently in government, said they would be willing to leave the current coalition if he were to receive ANO’s support.

Some ANO deputies are thought to have voted for Mr. Semín in the initial round of voting, due to the fact he received the most votes of all candidates. The second round of elections is expected to take place in July.