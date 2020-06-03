Babiš calls for united Visegrad Four position on EU rescue deal

The Visegrad Four, made up of the Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia and Hungary, should find a unified position towards Germany and France’s proposed European Union rescue deal, which intends to aleviate the economic damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš and his Slovak counterpart Igor Matovič said in Prague on Wednesday. The question is set to be discussed at the upcoming V4 summit on June 11.

Currently the members are split, with Czech Republic and Hungary being against the deal, while Poland and Slovakia have voiced their support.