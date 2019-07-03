Babiš calls for greater flexibility in allocating EU funding

The European Union should be more flexible in allocating money to member states and should take their individual needs into greater account, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš and his Maltese counterpart, Joseph Muscat, agreed at a meeting in Prague on Wednesday.

Mr Babiš said that it was important for the Czech Republic to have its own say on how to use the EU funding it receives.

The two politicians also welcomed the outcome of the EU summit and expressed the hope that the European Parliament will confirm the nomination of Ursula von der Leyen as the European Commission president.