Babiš asks Ostrava steelworks’ new owner to submit investment plans

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) said following a meeting Wednesday with UK-based steelmaker Liberty House’s owner that he wants the company to submit in writing its plans for the ArcelorMittal Ostrava (AMO) steelworks.

Liberty House has said it plans to invest over €150mn in the next five years into ArcelorMittal Ostrava so as to improve the quality of the plant's hot rolled coil and produce higher-grade rod.

Owner Sanjeev Gupta on Wednesday confirmed intentions to boost production and along with it eventually hire more workers, the ČTK news agency reported.

But Czech unions claim the UK company’s plan for the Ostrava plant is unsustainable and inconsistent with EU requirements. Last week, Mr Babiš sent a letter to EU Competition Commissioner Margarethe Vestager calling on Brussels to review the sale.