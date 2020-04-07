Babiš asks MPs to extend state of emergency by further 30 days

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has asked the Czech lower house to back a government motion to extend the current state of emergency by another 30-day period, until May 11. Mr. Babiš said the risk of the Czech authorities losing control of the Covid-19 epidemic was high. The state of emergency was declared less than two weeks after the first cases of the disease were detected in this country.

The PM had been expected to ask MPs on Tuesday to back an extension until the end of April but instead requested 30 days, on the basis of a cabinet decision. Some opposition parties had been pushing for a shorter period.

Also addressing the Chamber of Deputies, Interior Minister Jan Hamáček said the current situation was the biggest security challenge to the Czech Republic since World War II.