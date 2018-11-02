Babiš asks for EU to review sale of ArcelorMittal plant in Ostrava

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) has called on the European Commission to review the sale of ArcelorMittal's steel plant in Ostrava, due to be sold to the UK-based steelmaker Liberty House.

In a letter to EU Competition Commissioner Margarethe Vestager, Mr Babiš alleges that Liberty House Group has not laid out a comprehensive investment plan for the steel plant, the ČTK news agency reports. Czech unions earlier claimed the UK company’s plan was both unstainable and inconsistent with EU requirements.

For its part, Liberty House said it has a firm growth strategy for the Ostrava plant, into which it plans to invest over €150mn in the next five years so as to improve the quality of the plant's hot rolled coil and produce higher-grade rod.