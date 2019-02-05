Babiš appeals town's conflict of interest ruling

Lawyers for Prime Minister Andrej Babiš have filed an appeal against a decision by the local authority in the town of Černošice. The deadline for appeals was on Tuesday. Two weeks ago, the council in Černošice near Prague, where Mr. Babiš lives, ruled that the prime minister was in conflict of interest because he continued to control Czech media outlets via the Agrofert conglomerate.

The matter was taken to the Černošice authorities by the Czech branch of Transparency International.

The prime minister is suspected of still controlling the huge Agrofert group despite having formally transferred ownership to trust funds. He denies this. The European Commission is currently investigating Agrofert’s receipt of EU subsidies.