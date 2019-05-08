Babiš and Tusk discuss security, economic, funding, “dual quality” issues in Prague

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) and European Council president Donald Tusk held a working breakfast in Prague on Wednesday on the eve of an informal EU summit in Sibiu, Romania.

According to the Czech Government Office, the agenda was to focus on the EU Strategic Programme for 2019-2024, as well as security and economic issues.

Babiš told reporters after the meeting they had discussed how the European elections in late May could fundamentally shape the future of the EU, cooperation among Schengen countries, EU security, and migration.

He said they also discussed a Czech draft law that would fine companies for “dual quality” practices – selling inferior food and products here in similar packaging to better products marketed in states such as Germany and Austria.

Babiš said the most important thing was that Czech have greater influence above all on how the country decides to use the EU funding it receives.