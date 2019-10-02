Babiš and Schillerová to discuss 2020 budget in visit to Communists

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš and Finance Minister Alena Schillerová are due to discuss next year’s state budget with representatives of the Communists on Friday, iDnes.cz reported. The party’s executive committee will be holding an extraordinary meeting that day and the government officials hope to persuade them to back a CZK 40 billion deficit when the 2020 budget is voted on.

Communist MP Miloslava Vostrá, who is chair of the lower house’s budget committee, said at the end of August that she would recommend her party leadership support the budget, despite the CZK 40 billion deficit. The party had previously demanded that the deficit not exceed CZK 30 billion.

Under an agreement, the Communists support the minority government of ANO and the Social Democrats on key votes.